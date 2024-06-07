American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

