American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,476 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after purchasing an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.78. 117,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,663. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

