American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.