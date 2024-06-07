American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

Moderna Trading Down 0.1 %

MRNA opened at $154.69 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at $284,636,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,245 shares of company stock valued at $23,814,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

