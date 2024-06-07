American International Group Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

