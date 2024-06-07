American International Group Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

