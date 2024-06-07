American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

