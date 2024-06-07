American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.31 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

