American International Group Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

