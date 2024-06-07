American International Group Inc. Sells 4,313 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.8 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

