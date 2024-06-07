American International Group Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SouthState worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.1 %

SSB opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

