Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $71.70

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

