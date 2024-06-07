Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $39.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of COLL opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

