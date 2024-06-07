Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $75.20

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

KTB stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 601,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,695,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

