Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $249.00

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

