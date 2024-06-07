Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Slam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AST SpaceMobile
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Slam.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Slam and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Slam
|N/A
|N/A
|$4.59 million
|N/A
|N/A
|AST SpaceMobile
|$13.82 million
|173.67
|-$87.56 million
|($0.98)
|-9.51
Slam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AST SpaceMobile.
Profitability
This table compares Slam and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Slam
|N/A
|-11.69%
|2.36%
|AST SpaceMobile
|N/A
|-32.42%
|-21.75%
Summary
AST SpaceMobile beats Slam on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Slam
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
