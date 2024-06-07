Andrei G. Stoica Sells 11,754 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 11,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $10,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,485,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,947. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

