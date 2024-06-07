Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Holdings Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 12,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,747. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

