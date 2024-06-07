Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.70. 1,491,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,665. The firm has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.51.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

