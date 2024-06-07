Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

