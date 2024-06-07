Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 388,390 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,362. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

