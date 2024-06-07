Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 90,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

