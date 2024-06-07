Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,597. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.