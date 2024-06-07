Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,306,000 after purchasing an additional 382,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 2,410,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,846. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.