Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $43.23. 8,035,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

