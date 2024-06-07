Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,567. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

