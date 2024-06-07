Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.96. 2,002,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

