Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.13. 19,639,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,412,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.