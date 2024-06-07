Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.30. 1,717,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.49 and its 200 day moving average is $547.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.58 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.