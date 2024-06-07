Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. 8,779,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,491,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

