Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Broadcom by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,237,000 after buying an additional 636,728 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,410.48. 1,176,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,227.53. The stock has a market cap of $653.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $788.78 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

