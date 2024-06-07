Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61,462 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $87,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

