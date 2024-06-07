AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.40

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.40 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 114.20 ($1.46). AO World shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 124,724 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.67) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The stock has a market cap of £664.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

