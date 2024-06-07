ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,212,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,303 shares.The stock last traded at $25.33 and had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,406,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 650,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

