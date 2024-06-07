Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

ACGL stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

