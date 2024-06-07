Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

