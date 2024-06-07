Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.48

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 158916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 28.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $816.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

