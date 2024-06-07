Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 12.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $37.11. 410,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 467,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,694 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

