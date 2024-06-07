Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $1,032,400.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $1,032,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 3,036,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

