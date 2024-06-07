Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $15,486,359.35 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARES stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $89.77 and a one year high of $150.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $264,729,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

