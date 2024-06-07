Argus Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,342.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,810.06 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,637.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,539.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

