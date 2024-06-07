Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $296.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.