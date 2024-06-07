Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,159 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 197,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

