Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,247,000. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $7,969,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $10,089,000.

FOXF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 17,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,917. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

