Aristides Capital LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,989,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 910,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,863,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

