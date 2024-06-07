Aristides Capital LLC Invests $287,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 391,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,712. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

