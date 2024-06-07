Aristides Capital LLC Raises Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.15.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

