Aristides Capital LLC Reduces Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

