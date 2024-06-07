Aristides Capital LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 13,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

