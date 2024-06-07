Aristides Capital LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,185,632 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 648.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 302,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,108,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.